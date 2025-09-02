Fleet Mortgages removes restricted limited company solicitor panel

Buy-to-let (BTL) specialist lender Fleet Mortgages has removed its restricted limited company solicitor panel, broadening the number of law firms advisers can use.

Following the removal of the restricted limited company solicitor panel, advisers will be able to choose any law firm from its wider solicitor panel.

This includes 1,200 approved firms, compared to the 17 or so firms previously available under the restricted panel.

The change “underlines its commitment to listening to broker feedback and acting upon it, while ensuring advisers and their landlord clients benefit from greater choice, increased flexibility, and added convenience throughout the mortgage process”.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We want to make sure advisers feel supported and they and their clients have the flexibility they need when choosing a solicitor.

“This change is a direct response to the feedback we have received on what works best for limited company buy to let in today’s marketplace and means that, from today, advisers will be able to choose from around 1,200 approved firms on Lender Exchange rather than our previous restricted panel.

“We believe this demonstrates our commitment to listening and acting on feedback, while delivering more choice and convenience for both advisers and their landlord clients.”