Specialist Hub launches semi-exclusive BTL second charge with Scroll Finance

Mortgage brokerage Specialist Hub has brought out a buy-to-let (BTL) second charge product in partnership with specialist lender Scroll Finance.

The firms said the collaboration was a “significant step forward” for brokers looking for competitive pricing and faster decisioning for landlord clients.

Rates start at 7.05% up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and the product is open to individual and portfolio landlords.

Automated valuations are available on certain properties to streamline processing times, excluding applications for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) involving multiple securities, which will require full valuations.

There are two- and five-year fixed rate terms available, and loans up to £300,000.

Scroll Finance said Specialist Hub was a “natural fit” when it came to developing the product, as the two firms had worked closely together.

It also said the product addressed the limited options available to landlords within the second charge market, which left many “reliant on slower, more expensive alternatives”.

Tony Sutton, managing director of Specialist Hub, said: “Scroll Finance has brought real innovation to the sector, and we’re delighted to launch this semi-exclusive BTL second charge product together. It delivers exceptional value for landlords, and the flexibility and speed brokers are crying out for in today’s market.

“We’re also pleased to support intermediaries with a strong commission structure, ensuring the product works commercially for brokers as well as for their clients.”

John Webb, head of lending at Scroll Finance, added: “Working with Specialist Hub has allowed us to refine a product that genuinely meets the needs of modern landlords. Their insight and distribution strength have been invaluable, and we’re excited to bring this offering to the market through a partner who shares our commitment to service and innovation.”