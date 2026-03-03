Keystone Property Finance hires two regional BDMs and promotes duo to senior BDMs

Keystone Property Finance has hired two regional business development manager (BDM) and made two senior BDM promotions.

Tom Lawry will be the BDM for the West Midlands and James Harding will be the BDM for the East Midlands.

Existing Keystone Property Finance BDMs Mark Hindmarsh and Kevin Meredith, who cover the South East and North West respectively, have been promoted to senior BDMs. This shows their “regional impact” and will strengthen the firm’s senior distribution leadership.

Lawry joins from Birmingham Bank, where he was a BDM for around two years. Before that, he worked at Paragon Banking Group for around five years, most recently as customer retentions and partnership team leader.

Harding was most recently at Paragon Banking Group for nearly four years, starting in completions, moving into sales and retention and then becoming a BDM in 2024.

Hindmarsh has been with Keystone Property Finance for around six years, and before that, he worked at Uinsure, Advantage and Platform Home Loans.

Meredith has been a BDM at Keystone Property Finance for almost three years, and prior to that, he was at NatWest and Countrywide Mortgage Services.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “As market activity grows, it is essential that our broker support grows with it, in depth and experience as much as in size.

“Creating dedicated Midlands territories gives brokers direct access to knowledgeable, regionally focused support, while Mark and Kevin’s promotions further reinforce the senior capability within our distribution team.

“Strengthening our regional coverage is a necessary step in ensuring we maintain the service standards expected from Keystone. For brokers, this means stronger case support and greater confidence that they are working with a lender investing in the people behind its proposition.”

The hires and promotions come after the firm hired Golbarg Eraghi and Michelle Braham as BDMs covering the West London and South West regions respectively.