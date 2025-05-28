Loans Warehouse adds Lewis as key account head amid other hires

Loans Warehouse has appointed Nigel Lewis as its head of key accounts and made a duo of other hires.

Lewis will be responsible for growing its network partnerships and will work closely with the wider distribution team.

This will involve focusing on “key partnerships and relationships with mortgage clubs and networks”.

Loans Warehouse recently reported a “record-breaking” 2024 with “exceptional” conversion rates from clients referred from mortgage networks and has plans to scale its distribution reach further this year.

Lewis joins from Pristine Trading Group, where he spent around a year, and he has also held senior roles at Safetykleen and Utilita energy. He has also held roles at Amigo Loans and BrightHouse.

Victoria Symmonds joins as head of in-house recruitment and Michelle Collins as completions manager.

Symmonds will support talent acquisition in the business as it looks to undergo a major recruitment drive in the second half of this year.

Collin will help ensure a “seamless experience from offer through to funding”.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “Nigel is one of the most sales driven and knowledgeable professionals in our industry. His passion for developing partnerships is infectious and passion for helping adviser[s]… realise the value of second charge loans is exactly what we need at this stage of our journey. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Loans Warehouse has also recently hired Jim Robinson as its head of comparison and Natalie McNamara as head of network growth and distribution.