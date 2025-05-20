Loans Warehouse marks record mortgage network conversion rates in 2024

Loans Warehouse said it had a “record-breaking” 2024 with “exceptional” conversion rates from clients referred from mortgage networks.

The brokerage commended mortgage brokers at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) and Rosemount Financial as some of the professionals who boosted its conversion rates last year. It said it had seen a “dramatic uplift” in referral volumes and client completions as second charge and bridging finance became more sought-after.

It saw a fourfold increase in leads from network partners and a 20% rise in the conversion rate from enquiry to completion. Loans Warehouse said this was among some of the highest in the sector and highlighted the value of specialist advice.

The firm said this growth was driven by a “dedicated and experienced team” led externally by Natalie McNamara, who is the head of network growth and distribution, and internally by Greg Chase and Simon Ross, who oversee the adviser and processing teams.

Matt Tristram (pictured), co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with our network partners. To deliver such strong results not only demonstrates our team’s dedication but shows how integral secured and bridging loans have become for the modern mortgage broker.

“We’re not just ticking a box – we’re helping brokers retain clients and deliver results they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.”