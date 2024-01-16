Loans Warehouse hires McNamara as head of network growth and distribution

Loans Warehouse has brought on Natalie McNamara (pictured) as head of network growth and distribution.

McNamara joins Loans Warehouse from Finova where she worked for around two years. She was most recently head of relationships and before that, held the roles of national sales manager and mortgage club manager.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We have very ambitious plans for this year and many rest on growing our panel of mortgage networks we have relationships with. To achieve this goal we needed the right person and we’ve been waiting over a year for the opportunity for Natalie to join and lead that growth.

“We have excellent propositions for both second charge and short-term lending with market-leading panels and a serial award-winning team across both divisions.

“What has been missing for some time is the right person to grow our awareness within networks, we believe we now have that in Natalie.”

McNamara added: “The potential of the opportunity at Loans Warehouse really excited me. As head of relationships for Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, I had the unique experience of beginning my career during a time of unprecedented growth and subsequent volatility, this pushed me to strive for the best results not only for Finova but for our lender and broker partners in equal measure.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet many senior people from many networks over the last 18 months, I can’t wait to have the opportunity to introduce Loans Warehouse and deliver the best proposition for second charge and bridging loans in the UK.”