Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

Second charge mortgage new business volumes jump 27% in November – FLA

Second charge mortgage new business volumes jump 27% in November – FLA
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 16, 2026
Updated:
January 16, 2026
The number of second charge mortgage agreements in November totalled 3,934, a 27% surge on the same month in 2024.

According to the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), there was a similar rise in the value of new second charge business, increasing by 28% year-on-year to £203m. 

This was a larger increase than the 22% annual uplift seen in October, but compared to the previous month, the value of business and agreements were lower, with October recording 4,238 agreements valued at £223m. 

There were 11,958 second charge mortgage agreements completed in the three months to November, a 23% rise on the same period a year earlier, while the value of business during this period was 32% higher at £628m. 

In the 12 months to November, some 40,886 second charge mortgages were agreed, 16% up on the same period the year before, and the value of this was £2.1bn, a 23% improvement. 

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market has reported growth in new business volumes in all but one month in 2025 so far and is ending the year growing as strongly as it began it. 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

“The proportion of new business volumes [that] were solely for the consolidation of existing loans fell in November compared with the previous month at 58%. A further 22.4% were for home improvements and loan consolidation, and 10.8% solely for home improvements.” 

Hoyle added: “As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

Positive Lending hires Preston as regional account manager

Positive Lending hires Preston as regional account manager

January 15, 2026

Second Charge Lending

UTB adds super prime and specialist categories to second charges

UTB adds super prime and specialist categories to second charges

Second Charge Lending

Interbridge secures £300m funding facility from Citi

Interbridge secures £300m funding facility from Citi

January 13, 2026

Second Charge Lending

The Brightstar Group makes Clare Jupp MD of School Fees Company

The Brightstar Group makes Clare Jupp MD of School Fees Company

January 9, 2026
View All
Tags:
Finance and Leasing Association (FLA)
second charge
second charge mortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/