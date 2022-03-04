You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

Tricky mortgage cases are more rewarding and lead to referrals – Star Letter 04/03/2022

  • 04/03/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment came in response to last week’s Star Letter: Brokers fear ‘rise of rejection will lead to panel removal’ – Star Letter 25/02/2022, where a reader suggested that brokers felt nervous when dealing with complex cases as they feared having mortgage applications denied would lead to them being removed from lender panels.

In response, Alykas236 said:Surely, the ‘tricky’ cases are the ones brokers need to be helping on?

“Often, the tricky cases are a) more rewarding – professionally as well as financially – and b) lead to more referrals and add-on protection and general insurance sales.

“Brokers dealing in purely ‘vanilla’ cases are surely spelling the end of their own businesses? Adding value and expertise is why we are in business, no?”

