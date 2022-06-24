Lack of scrutiny into Green Grant installations is government’s only failure – Star Letter 24/06/2022

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

Andy Wilson responded to the article: Government will ‘not intervene’ with unmortgageable Green Grant spray foam homes

He said: “Whilst there are an estimated 250,000 UK homeowners with spray foam installed in their homes, I do not believe it is up to the government to compensate them for this potentially damaging product.

“The foam itself is not faulty. It does what is says on the tin: it will effectively insulate your roof against heat loss. The guarantees given out by the installers simply give a warranty against the product itself failing – which doesn’t happen. The problem is the issues it causes if not installed correctly, or the nature of the product causing moisture to become trapped against wooden roof timbers that can then rot. These faults are down to the installers, not the government.”

He added: “Where the government is at fault is by giving out ‘green grants’ for home insulation without any regard as to what is actually being installed. The grants people [grants administrators] told me that the government do not endorse any particular product, it just provides the money for homeowners to make their own choices.

“Bring on the unscrupulous salesmen touting 40 per cent energy bill savings and ‘cosy home’ rhetoric. Given targets for energy efficiency improvements, I fear we will see much more grant funding going to these people.”