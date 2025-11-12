Paradigm launches eighth ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive

Paradigm has confirmed that its ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive will see its eighth iteration this year.

The event will run during November and December in aid of Trussell, a UK-wide food bank network providing emergency food and support to those in crisis.

During this year’s initiative, Paradigm will encourage its member firms and strategic partners, alongside the wider industry, to donate toiletries and non-perishable food items to the charity.

The company has said it welcomes donations at its offices, which it will then take to the local distribution centre, or donations can be made directly to one of the charity’s 1,300-plus food banks across the country.

Alternatively, Paradigm has established a Just Giving page for those who would like to make a financial donation.

The firm’s employees have also been volunteering at local Trussell-operated food bank distribution centres to see first-hand the impact of the charity’s work.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Of the 2.9 million emergency food parcels that the charity delivered from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, more than one million were for children – with this figure having more than doubled since Paradigm first began its charity drive.

Riona Mulherin, Paradigm’s director of marketing and operations, said: “Each year, we hope our ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive is not required, but each year, it’s obvious to us all that it is needed more than ever – which is why we’re reaching out to our industry again to see if you can help support this wonderful cause which achieves so much.

“Trussell has a network of over 1,300 food banks, which means there are likely to be a number of options for everyone to visit or simply drop off their donations. Or, if it’s more convenient, then people can simply visit our offices and we will donate on their behalf.”

She continued: “Throughout the year, we see what a significant difference the food parcels make to individuals and families, particularly at this time of year when many people are struggling in the lead-up to Christmas. All the food donated is used locally, so it’s helping those in your communities who need it most.

“We want to thank all those who have taken part or donated since we began the ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive to ‘Help Fight Hunger’, and we are urging everyone to do something similar in 2025. The need is just as great and it will have an extremely positive impact on some of those who require help the most.”