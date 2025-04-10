Market Harborough BS donates £250k to community fund

Specialist and bridging finance provider Market Harborough Building Society has made a donation of £250,000 to its community foundation to support causes across South Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire over the coming years.

A portion of this will be allocated to Market Harborough Building Society’s new programme, ‘Thrive! Forward’, which was created to support young people with mental health, financial capability and resilience, careers planning and employability skills.

English amateur cruiserweight boxing champion and motivational speaker Kheron Gilpin will be the ambassador for the programme.

This comes after the mutual released its financial results for 2024 showing it achieved a profit before tax of £3.4m. Market Harborough Building Society said this meant it could give back to its customers and communities.

Gilpin said: “I’m honoured to be part of the Thrive! Forward programme. Supporting young people in their journey to success is something I’m deeply passionate about. Market Harborough’s commitment to empowering youth aligns perfectly with my values, and together, we can make a real difference.”

Iain Kirkpatrick, CEO of Market Harborough, added: “Our commitment to the community is unwavering. Through the Thrive! Forward programme, we aim to empower young people with the skills and support they need to build a bright future. We’re excited to work with Kheron Gilpin and our community partners to make this vision a reality.”

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The mutual will help young people understand finances with an aim to educate the next generation on financial literacy.

Under its Thrive! Agenda initiative, the mutual has invested £2.2m in building seven homes for people in need in the local area and has donated to food banks. Its colleagues also donated over 2,000 volunteering hours last year and more than 60 community events were held at its head office at no cost.

Market Harborough Building Society will be announcing its first partner charities soon.