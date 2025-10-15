Create Account
Industry Heroes

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter charity ball raises over £50k for Niall Stringer Foundation

Anna Sagar
October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) charity ball successfully raised more than £50,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation.

The charity ball took place last week at the De Bere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, with over 300 people from across 110 firms in attendance.

The alcohol-free event featured insights from ex-England Rugby player Will Greenwood, as well as a panel with Sally Desborough, mental health awareness advocate, Poppy Jaman OBE, founder of Mental Health First Aid England and Carrie Carlisle, author and mental health advocate, talking about their own experiences and giving advice to business leaders about mental health and wellbeing.

There was also a live saxophone player, as well as a silent and in-person auction, which, together with individual donations, raised more than £50,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation.

The charity aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and wellbeing through sports clubs across the UK.

William Lloyd-Hayward (pictured, main), group COO at Brightstar Financial and co-founder of MIMHC, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the first MIMHC Charity Ball – a huge thank you to Market Financial Solutions as our headline sponsor but to every single business and individual who played their part in making the event a success.

“We know this was a different event, not least as an alcohol-free event – but the way our industry came together to support our message and the Niall Stringer Foundation is proof of what we can achieve when we work as one industry and look beyond our own businesses and reach out to others. Let’s keep talking, keep listening and keep supporting ourselves and others.”

 

