Goodbye paperwork: How AI saves brokers time on every case – Mohamed

Mortgage brokers do a lot for their customers, but one of the most time-consuming tasks is administrative processes.

Fact-finding, research, documentation and chasing information up can take hours. It can be quite a laborious task that is fraught with the risk of human error, which is why many mortgage brokers are so keen to implement time-saving technology into processes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm over the past few years, finding its way into everything from online shopping to digital banking. It’s no surprise, then, that AI tools have been quickly adopted by mortgage brokers. This powerful tool can do so much for brokers, but one of the most important is its time-saving capabilities. These AI tools can reduce admin time by up to eight hours per case, all without compromising compliance, accuracy, or client experience.

Mortgage brokers deal with a lot of admin

The modern mortgage broker wears many hats, acting as an adviser, researcher, administrator, communicator, and sometimes even therapist. The job can be demanding, and much of that demand comes from repetitive, manual administrative processes.

A typical case will incorporate many different elements, such as:

Gathering client information

Researching products across dozens of lenders

Drafting suitability letters and compliance documentation

Sending and chasing emails

Updating CRM systems

Liaising with solicitors, lenders, and clients

While each task is important, they often eat into time that could be better spent advising clients or growing your business. That’s where AI comes in.

How AI saves hours per case

AI isn’t about replacing brokers; it’s about removing the friction in the tasks that slow you down. Let’s look at the core areas where brokers are reclaiming time.

ID and KYC checks

AI-powered tools can instantly verify passports or driving licences, run anti-money laundering (AML) checks, and confirm addresses. These tasks typically involve multiple emails and manual uploads, but with the help of AI tools, this can be completely automated. This, in turn, allows for much faster onboarding, fewer errors and no back-and-forth chasing.

Fast fact finds

Instead of manually entering every detail, AI tools now pull credit data, read bank statements, and pre-fill fact find information automatically. This speeds up the initial data-gathering process and reduces the risk of missing key details. You can expect to save anywhere up to two hours upfront per client by using AI tools in this way.

Lender criteria matching

AI can instantly check a client’s profile against lender criteria, highlighting potential matches or issues. No more flicking through endless PDFs or waiting on hold for answers. Better still, using AI for this process helps you find suitable products faster while also reducing the declined offers from customers.

Pre-submission checks

AI scans cases for potential red flags like affordability gaps, AML concerns, or missing documents before you hit submit. This lowers the chance of an application bouncing back, saving you from extra admin and delays. Fewer failed submissions mean fewer instances of having to rework applications, saving you time and effort.

Product sourcing

AI filters thousands of product options, cross-checking rates, fees, and criteria against your client’s situation to find the best fit in seconds. This frees up time for you to provide detailed advice without the time-consuming manual research.

Suitability reports

Drafting personalised suitability letters can take hours, but AI now creates clear, tailored reports with minimal input. You stay compliant without staring at a blank page, and it takes a fraction of the time it normally would, thanks to AI.

Submitting applications

AI helps auto-fill lender forms, upload supporting documents, and handle submission admin, so you can focus on the big picture. Less manual data entry means fewer mistakes and faster completions, helping you get more out of your time.

Case tracking

There are no more endless calls to lenders or clients wondering what’s happening when you integrate AI into your processes. AI tools can track case progress and send real-time updates, saving you from chasing or re-explaining timelines. This helps foster a stronger relationship with clients, as they feel more informed, while also letting you stay focused on new business.

Client support

AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants answer routine client questions, chase outstanding documents, and reassure buyers at every step. This helps keep clients engaged with the process without your direct interaction. Better yet, this client support is 24/7 and doesn’t require you to give up evenings or weekends to help clients.

Lead follow-up

AI doesn’t just handle existing cases. It can qualify inbound leads, send appointment reminders, and follow up with warm prospects, helping you boost conversion rates with less effort. This means that you’ll never miss an opportunity because you were too busy with admin.

The total time saved – up to eight hours per case

When you add it all up, brokers using AI strategically can save 6-8 hours per mortgage application. That’s nearly a full working day reclaimed for each client. Multiply that by your monthly case load, and it becomes clear: AI isn’t just a productivity tool, but a business growth engine.

How to get the most out of AI as a mortgage broker

AI can be a powerful ally and an incredible time-saver, but only if used strategically. Here’s how mortgage brokers can maximise value and avoid common pitfalls:

Start with repetitive tasks

Begin by identifying admin-heavy, repetitive tasks that don’t require deep judgment, like email drafting, form filling, or document summaries. These are ideal for AI support.

Be specific with prompts

When using AI tools, clear prompts yield better results. Include the task, desired tone, audience, and any relevant details. For example: “Write a professional email to a first-time buyer explaining why their mortgage has been delayed.”

Review everything

AI is smart but not infallible. Always fact-check outputs for compliance, accuracy, and appropriateness, especially in regulated environments like mortgage advice. One of the best ways to ensure the AI tool is working for you correctly is to use an industry-specific platform. These tools are kept up to date with the latest industry trends, updates and regulations.

Protect client data

Avoid pasting sensitive information into open-access tools. Where possible, use AI platforms that are GDPR-compliant or integrated into your secure CRM. As before, using an industry-specific AI platform is a great way to keep client data secure.

Keep learning

AI is evolving fast. Set aside time to explore new features, attend webinars, or trial broker-specific AI tools. Staying up to date will keep you ahead of the curve.

Working smarter, not harder as a mortgage broker with AI

“Goodbye paperwork” isn’t just a catchy phrase.

With the right AI tools and a willingness to adapt, mortgage brokers across the UK are reclaiming their time, up to eight hours at a time. The opportunity is real, and the technology is already here.

The only question is: what will you do with those eight extra hours?