Why non-UK national mortgages deserve intermediary attention – McCormack

The UK mortgage market is no stranger to change, but few areas are evolving as rapidly, or as significantly, as the non-UK national segment.

This is a space rich with potential for the intermediary market and one that is only set to grow as global mobility and skilled migration patterns continue to shape our workforce.

According to official government data, there were 192,000 visas granted to main applicants in all work categories in the year ending March 2025, a 40% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. This doesn’t represent a short-term spike, it reflects a long-term demographic shift, driven by sectors like healthcare, finance and, increasingly, tech and engineering. The UK continues to attract highly skilled professionals in software development, cybersecurity, data science, and infrastructure – roles that command stable income and carry long-term settlement potential. As such, demand for homeownership among non-UK nationals is expected to grow in both size and sophistication.

This represents a significant – and often under-served – client group, but it’s also a segment that requires a specific understanding of legal, cultural, and financial nuances that differ from standard UK resident cases.

Unique challenges

Many non-UK nationals arrive from very different home buying cultures. In some countries, it’s common to buy without a mortgage, while others operate with different legal structures, credit systems, or expectations of lender engagement. A key skill for brokers is understanding these perspectives to help guide clients through the UK home buying process, from affordability checks to property chains and credit profiles. Taking time to explain this journey, in full, builds trust and confidence.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

That trust is crucial in an environment where misinformation is increasingly common. Social media platforms and online forums, while useful in many ways, are often sources of misleading mortgage advice, from so-called ‘hacks’ for transferring deposits from abroad to claims that certain visa holders are automatically ineligible for lending. This mix of fact and fiction places even greater importance on the advice process, and on delivering qualified guidance that cuts through the noise and challenges digital myths.

This is particularly important given the legal and financial complexity of these cases. Sourcing deposits, for example, is often a major stumbling block. Clients may bring funds from overseas employment or rely on family assistance, both of which may be entirely legitimate but require careful documentation to meet lender and anti-money laundering (AML) criteria. Cultural expectations around gifting and savings habits can vary dramatically, something brokers need to be attuned to early in the process.

In addition, immigration law is in a constant state of evolution. Home Office changes to visa categories, sponsor criteria, and settlement pathways can have a direct impact on mortgage eligibility and long-term affordability. Intermediaries must stay informed about these shifts, not only to give accurate advice but also to package cases correctly and match them to lenders with compatible policy. Being caught unaware of these changes risks delays or declines and can undermine client trust.

A ‘relationship-led’ opportunity

Although traditionally more risk-averse in this space, a number of UK lenders are evolving their stance to meet rising demand. Here at Barclays, we’ve taken deliberate steps to increase access for non-UK nationals, including reducing the minimum UK residency requirement from two years to 12 months and maintaining one of the highest loan-to-value (LTV) options on the market at 90%.

We’re also investing heavily in streamlining our systems and processes to make it easier for brokers to submit and track complex cases. This includes faster decisions in principle, improved case tracking, and access to experienced underwriters who understand the intricacies of these applications.

For intermediaries, this is not a transactional opportunity, it’s a relationship-led one. Clients in this segment are often unfamiliar with the UK’s home buying journey. A thoughtful broker, who takes the time to explain the end-to-end process and demystify what can often feel an overwhelming experience, becomes an invaluable partner.

Crucially, these clients are also highly receptive to protection advice when it’s delivered with care and context. Positioning life cover or income protection as part of settling and safeguarding their future resonates more deeply than rate-driven selling.

With skilled migration here to stay and the UK’s housing market continuing to adapt, the opportunity to support non-UK nationals into homeownership has never been more relevant. It’s a segment that rewards knowledge, empathy, and long-term thinking, qualities that the very best intermediaries already bring to the table.