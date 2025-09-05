Know Your BDM: Tol Mulka, Gatehouse Bank

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Tol Mulka (pictured), telephony business development manager (BDM) for home finance at Gatehouse Bank.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Gatehouse Bank?

I primarily work with brokers in the North of England, but being telephony-based means I’m able to support brokers regardless of their location within the UK. At Gatehouse Bank, we work with over 700 active brokers, which keeps me on my toes!

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think my ability to see the bigger picture and the importance I place on taking the time to analyse each case and situation individually. Doing so allows me to make sure I’m asking the right questions and getting the best possible results for our intermediary partners and our customers.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

On a personal level, I’d like to improve at playing the guitar, but I think DIY would be a lot more practical. I’ve got a lot of jobs this would come in handy for at home!

What’s the hardest part of your job?

At Gatehouse Bank, we pride ourselves on being able to assist with complex scenarios, but sometimes the desired outcome isn’t always possible and letting clients know this can be difficult.

We work closely with brokers and clients and care deeply about supporting them to make the best decisions to meet their property investment goals, even if it sometimes means suggesting reaching them a different way.

What do you love most about your job?

I love working with brokers and building relationships with others in the sector. However, I think it’s the variety of what will land on my desk and how every day is different that really makes me passionate about what I do.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Always do your best and act with integrity. If there are things that could have been done better, admit it and learn from them.” These were wise words given to me by a previous manager.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Whilst you can achieve a lot through hard work, I’ve personally found that it’s when working and collaborating with colleagues as a team that you can often achieve what may have initially seemed impossible.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I keep an eye on the news and regularly read online publications. I also find broker feedback is a great way to keep up to date with changes in the market and challenges that clients are currently facing.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

It’s hard to pick one as we are able to assist on a lot of complex cases and help those requiring more niche criteria options. I’ve assisted on everything from studio flats all the way to large houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). Many clients come to us for this as we don’t have any limit on the number of rooms at the property, which is quite unique within the market.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Maybe an architect. Seeing your own designs come to life must be very satisfying.

What did you want to be growing up?

Either a chef or an archaeologist. I do still like to cook but I haven’t unearthed any long-lost civilisations yet!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Five years feels quite a long way away, but I’d definitely still like to be working directly with brokers with the team at Gatehouse Bank.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It would be handy if I could pause time. I’d get lots more done and also get more time to sleep!

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

One particular challenge I face on a regular basis is managing my workload. I’m a big fan of lists as it helps me to prioritise my tasks and visualise my achievements throughout the day and weeks ahead.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

I can make a really excellent spaghetti bolognese!