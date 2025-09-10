Know Your BDM: Helen Norton, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Helen Norton, business development manager (BDM) at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries?

I cover Yorkshire and Humberside, alongside several key broker relationships across Oxford, Cambridge, Surrey, and parts of South West London. In total, I support 336 firms and have the opportunity to work with approximately 4,800 brokers.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being approachable, adaptable and detail-oriented. I’m a natural optimist and I think that really helps. Brokers know they can pick up the phone and I’ll genuinely want to help. Flexibility is essential because every case is different, and it’s often the finer details that influence whether we can get to ‘yes’. Taking the time to understand those nuances helps build trust and unlock solutions, particularly on more complex cases.

What skill would you most like to improve on?

Switching off. I care deeply about my brokers and their clients, and it’s hard not to take things home with me when I can’t fix something there and then, but I’m learning that sometimes it’s okay not to have all the answers straightaway.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Trying to be everywhere at once. I strive to give 100% to every broker, whether I’m in a meeting, taking a call, or replying to an urgent case query. But I’ve learnt that managing expectations and prioritising tasks is a key part of the role too.

What do you love most about your job?

The people. I’ve built long-standing relationships with brokers and colleagues, and I genuinely enjoy being part of the Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries team. Seeing a case progress from idea to completion and knowing I’ve had a role in that journey is incredibly rewarding. At Bank of Ireland, we’re not restricted by a tick-box approach. We talk through scenarios, understand a client’s true position, and come up with solutions that reflect a client’s real life. That makes a huge difference.

What’s the best bit of career advice you’ve ever been given?

A former colleague once told me to always ‘CIA’: Control what you can, Influence what you’re able to, and Accept what you can’t change. It stuck with me and has helped guide me through challenges both personally and professionally.

What’s been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Let go of the need to control everything. Trust others, lean into your team, and accept that sometimes things happen for a reason. Resilience and perspective are key.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I subscribe to several trade publications, Mortgage Solutions among them, and I learn a lot from conversations with brokers, underwriters, and fellow BDMs. We’ve built a strong team at Bank of Ireland, and we actively share insights with each other. Listening, reflecting, and staying curious really helps me stay ahead.

Tell us about a unique or quirky property deal you’ve worked on.

One case involved a large rural property with two annexes, a detached outbuilding, and around 10 acres of land. The annexes were set to become a home office and gym, while the outbuilding would house the client’s classic car collection. It was definitely one of the more unusual cases, but it suited the client perfectly, and we were able to support the loan.

Tell us about your trickiest case – how did you resolve it?

We receive a high number of cases involving dentists, as Bank of Ireland has an excellent proposition for self-employed medical professionals. One standout case involved two dentists who had recently finished their NHS foundation year and had each started as self-employed associates in different practices. They’d only been self-employed for 10 months, but this period spanned two tax years.

I worked closely with the broker to assess income sustainability. We looked at tax returns, invoices, UDA contracts, and bank statements. Drawing on my understanding of the profession, I was able to evidence affordability and present a compelling case to our underwriters. That case went from an early-stage enquiry, so before a property had even been found, through to completion, and later a product transfer. It’s a perfect example of how our case-by-case approach and relationship-led service can make the difference.

Why did you choose a career in this industry?

I began my career as a cashier in branch banking, working my way up through various roles, including area manager and area mortgage manager. I’d planned to become a broker when a wise mentor said: “You’d be brilliant on the lender side, supporting brokers.” That conversation changed everything. Seven years later, being a BDM is still the best career decision I’ve made.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be?

I’d create a role that doesn’t currently exist: a multi-lender, independent BDM who could support brokers with any case across any lender. A real one-stop shop for problem-solving and guidance.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A pilot. Or the first female F1 driver. I wasn’t the best passenger as a child, so I think wanting to be in control played a big part in those ambitions.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still with Bank of Ireland, supporting brokers and evolving in my role. I’m passionate about what I do and would love to continue developing, taking on more responsibility and helping shape how we support the intermediary market.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

To stop time. It’s the one thing we never have enough of and if I could pause the world, I’d use the time to get more done for brokers, clients and colleagues and maybe enjoy a bit of spare time too!

What’s your strategy for tackling challenges?

Break it down. I always start by dissecting the issue into manageable parts, then prioritise what to tackle first. I’m a big list-maker. It helps me stay focused and accountable.

What’s your greatest skill, work or otherwise?

Multi-tasking. I know it’s not everyone’s idea of a skill, but it works for me. I’ve learned to distinguish which tasks need full concentration and which don’t. That flexibility helps me stay responsive and keep things moving across a busy day.

And finally… what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“Can I get a mortgage on a boat?” Definitely one of the more memorable enquiries.