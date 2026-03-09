Know Your BDM: Simone Ferreira, Landbay

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Simone Ferreira, business development manager (BDM) at buy-to-let (BTL) lender Landbay, covering the Thames Valley and South Midlands.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Landbay?

I cover the Thames Valley and South Midlands, including the HP, OX, SN, RG, WD, MK and SP postcodes. It’s a diverse patch, with a real mix of firms from larger, well-established brokerages to smaller, highly specialist advisers. The number of advisers is always evolving, but that’s part of what keeps the role interesting. There’s always someone new to meet, reconnect with or support.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Trust and communication are definitely my strongest assets. As a BDM, you’re constantly translating your lending proposition into something that works for different brokers and their clients. Every firm has its own way of operating, and being able to communicate clearly and tailor that message makes a huge difference in moving opportunities forward efficiently.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

I’m working on being more selective with opportunities. In this role, you want to help everyone, but that’s not always realistic. Prioritising workload and being comfortable saying no when something doesn’t align with policy is important. It’s about recognising where you can genuinely make a difference and focusing your energy there.

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Balancing optimism with realism can be challenging. You always want to support brokers and find a way to make things work, but you also need to be transparent about service level agreements (SLAs), pricing and what’s required to get a deal over the line.

What do you love most about your job?

The diversity of people in this industry is what I love most. Everyone has a different story that led them into property finance. I’ve met ex-professional footballers, fashion designers and even delivery drivers who have become successful mortgage brokers. It’s such a relationship-led sector, and no two conversations are ever the same. That variety keeps the role fresh and rewarding.

Are there any popular misconceptions about your job?

One misconception is that results are immediate. In reality, when a broker submits their first deal to you, it takes patience, trust-building, and long-term planning.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

The best advice I’ve ever been given came from my mum. She told me that just because you don’t meet every requirement in a job description, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply. That advice gave me the confidence to enter the finance industry in the first place. Without it, I might not be doing what I do today. Sometimes you just need to back yourself.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

You can’t please everybody. Delivering bad news is always one of the hardest parts of the job. But if you maintain strong communication and remain honest, saying no can be just as important as saying yes. Integrity and transparency go a long way in this industry.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I read daily newsletters focused on the mortgage market and stay close to brokers through regular conversations. Speaking to advisers every day gives you real-time insight into what’s happening on the ground. Market sentiment often shifts before the headlines do, and those conversations are invaluable.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I’ve worked on hybrid properties that combine both a house in multiple occupation (HMO) and a multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) structure; those are always interesting. Specialist BTL can get quite creative, and it’s fascinating seeing how properties are configured and financed.

Tell us about your trickiest case. What happened and how did you resolve it?

Working in specialist finance, I sometimes forget what a ‘non-tricky’ case looks like. The key is staying calm, breaking the case down into manageable parts and maintaining communication between all parties.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I was drawn to the relationship-led nature of property finance. I genuinely enjoy building new connections, and this role allows me to combine that with problem-solving and market insight. Helping brokers navigate complex mortgage enquiries and seeing a deal complete successfully is incredibly satisfying.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d probably choose financial crime. The investigative side – analysing complex structures, sources of funds and unusual patterns – is fascinating to me. It plays a vital role in ensuring responsible lending, and I think that analytical element would really appeal to me.

What did you want to be growing up?

A professional footballer. That was always the dream.

Where do you see yourself in five years, or how do you think your job will change?

In five years, I’ll probably have some grey hair as I’ll have a teenager by then. As for my job, the property market has changed dramatically in the last five years alone, and I expect that pace of change to continue. The fundamentals of the BDM role will remain relationship-driven, but processes and technology will undoubtedly keep evolving.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It would have to be flying. I love travelling, so that would definitely come in handy.

What do you do to unwind?

Going to the gym followed by a swim is my way of switching off. It helps clear my head and reset after a busy week.

What is your greatest skill, work-related or otherwise?

Work-wise, I’d say communication and relationship-building. Outside of work, I’m pretty good at football kick-ups. Once a baller, always a baller.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I’ve been asked some real curveballs, but they usually come from brokers thinking creatively for their clients, which is never a bad thing.