From viewings to valuations, how will AI make life easier? – McCurry

The UK residential property market has long had a reputation for being complex, slow, and heavily reliant on paperwork.

Whether you’re buying, selling, valuing, surveying, or lending, the experience can often feel more frustrating than it needs to be.

Artificial intelligence (AI) won’t wave a magic wand and transform the industry overnight – but it is starting to smooth out some of the rough edges and accelerate key stages behind the scenes.

Here’s where it’s already making a tangible difference:

Smarter property searches

AI can move beyond basic filters like price and postcode to understand what buyers really want – such as garden size, school catchment areas, or architectural features. The result? More intelligent matching, better recommendations, and less time wasted on unsuitable listings.

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

Faster, more accurate valuations

By combining historical sales data, live market trends, environmental risks, and detailed property attributes, AI can help valuers and lenders produce faster, more consistent valuations. This not only speeds up the process between offer and mortgage approval but also supports more robust, data-driven lending decisions.

Automating admin and document handling

AI tools are increasingly capable of extracting key information from listings, legal documents, and survey reports. This reduces the hours professionals spend on manual tasks like copying, pasting, and formatting. For valuers, surveyors, estate agents, and conveyancers, that means more time spent solving problems – and less time tied up in admin.

Supporting remote inspections and risk assessments

With AI-powered video analysis, it’s now possible to assess some properties remotely. Tools can identify issues such as damp, cracks, or missing safety features in real time through live video or uploaded imagery. This enables greater flexibility and access for both professionals and homeowners, while maintaining rigour in the valuation process.

Reducing fall-throughs and delays

One of the biggest pain points in the UK property market is transactions falling through. AI can help pre-empt these risks – highlighting potential red flags like long conveyancing chains, valuation mismatches, or unusual property types. Spotting these early gives all parties a chance to act before problems escalate.

There’s often a temptation to position AI as something futuristic. But in truth, many property businesses – including Countrywide Surveying Services – are already using AI in targeted, meaningful ways. What’s changing now is the scale and confidence with which these tools are being adopted.

With better data, improved reliability, and clearer regulatory frameworks, AI is becoming less of a gamble and more of a standard part of the process.