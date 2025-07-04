Data, privacy and trust: What you should know about AI – McCurry

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly woven into our daily lives, one question continues to surface: "What’s happening to my data?" It’s a valid concern – and one that deserves a clear, no-nonsense explanation.

Let’s break it down, without the technical jargon.

AI needs data – but not all AI stores or shares yours

AI systems thrive on data. It’s how they learn patterns and make decisions. But that doesn’t mean your personal data is being hoarded or sold.

Some AI tools – like those integrated into everyday apps – process information locally and in real time. For example, helping you draft an email or summarise a meeting, without storing anything afterwards. Others may use large, anonymised datasets to improve performance over time.

The key takeaway: know what kind of AI you’re using, and who’s behind it.

You deserve to know who owns your data—and what they’re doing with it

Any responsible business using AI should be completely transparent about:

What data they collect

Why they need it

Who they share it with (if anyone)

How long they keep it

If you can’t find this information in a privacy notice – or if the company can’t explain it clearly – that’s a red flag.

You still have rights – and the law is keeping pace

Despite AI’s rapid evolution, UK data laws still apply. The Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR continue to govern how your information can be used – even by AI systems.

Other regulations, such as the Freedom of Information Act 2000, Environmental Information Regulations 2004, and Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003, also have a role to play.

You have the right to:

Know if your data is being used in AI systems

Request corrections or deletion of your data

Challenge decisions made solely by machines – such as automated credit scoring or mortgage application rejections

And more AI-specific regulations are on the horizon, designed to ensure fairness, safety, and transparency.

Not all AI is ‘out there’ – many businesses build private, secure systems

There’s a common misconception that AI tools are always connected to the cloud or feeding information to tech giants. In reality, many organisations – particularly in regulated sectors like finance and property – develop private AI systems that run securely within their own networks.

This means your data stays exactly where it should: protected, encrypted, and used only for specific, approved purposes.

Trustworthy AI is explainable AI

You should be able to ask:

Why did the system make this decision?

What data was used?

What are my rights if I disagree?

If those answers aren’t available or clear, the system isn’t trustworthy – and businesses should rethink using it.

You don’t need to fear AI – but you do need to stay informed, understand your rights, and expect that your data will be treated with care and respect.

The best businesses are already doing this. The rest will need to catch up.

John McCurry, chief technology officer at Countrywide Surveying Services