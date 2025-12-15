Outdated data, modern ambitions – Tejada-Orrell

With sustainability now central to lending strategy, lenders are expected to make greener, faster, and more data-driven decisions.

Yet when access to energy performance certificate (EPC) data is weeks out of date, can the industry truly deliver on its green mortgage ambitions?

For lenders, access to accurate EPC data is vital to assessing risk, supporting sustainability targets and shaping the next generation of green mortgage propositions. So, it’s perhaps surprising that the standard route to EPC data still relies on monthly batch downloads from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) – meaning the information available to lenders is typically one or two months out of date.

At a time when environmental performance is a central part of lending strategy, and when we all expect access to information in real time, this lag feels like a significant hurdle to progress.

In a lending environment increasingly focused on sustainability and carbon reduction, lenders need to understand the energy performance of properties at the point of decision.

But under the current process, they are often forced to rely on outdated information that may not reflect the property’s true energy status.

Consider a homeowner who upgrades their insulation or installs solar panels. A new EPC may have been lodged, yet a lender accessing data via the standard DLUHC feed will not see that update for weeks. That delay limits the ability to assess eligibility for green products, evaluate portfolio exposure or monitor the impact of energy-efficiency improvements across the back book.

When decisions are being made daily, operating on monthly data simply isn’t sustainable.

Closing the gap between data and decision

To make meaningful progress towards decarbonisation, lenders need to treat EPC information as live operational data, not a static compliance record.

Real-time access to energy performance information allows for decisions that truly reflect the current state of a property, helping lenders align commercial activity with environmental goals.

The ability to capture EPC updates instantly provides lenders with confidence that their green mortgage products are based on the latest available data, not historical estimates. It allows portfolio managers to track carbon performance across loan books and to demonstrate measurable progress against ESG commitments.

Equally important is what this means for customers. Borrowers who invest in improving their home’s efficiency expect those changes to be recognised quickly. Real-time data can make that possible, creating a more responsive and transparent link between sustainable behaviour and lending outcomes.

To achieve genuine progress in green finance, lenders need insight that keeps pace with the market they serve. When EPC information can be accessed and analysed the moment it changes, lenders gain a clearer picture of their portfolio’s environmental impact and can respond accordingly – adjusting products, managing exposure and recognising customers who improve energy performance.

This is where innovations such as CLSQ’s LiveEPC are beginning to make a difference. By enabling lenders to access the latest EPC data in real time, LiveEPC helps bridge the gap between sustainability ambition and operational reality.

A shift from static data to continuous intelligence, like real-time EPC data, may seem like a small step in technical terms, but it represents a major stride towards a more transparent, data-driven and sustainable mortgage market.