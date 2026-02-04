The reliability gap: Why modern lending fails the self-employed – Apollonio

For decades, the supposed gold standard of mortgage eligibility has been the permanent, full-time employment contract.

In the eyes of traditional lending algorithms and typical criteria, a steady monthly payslip from a single employer represents the pinnacle of financial stability. In contrast, self-employment – whether as a freelancer, contractor, or small business owner – is often flagged as ‘unstable’ or ‘volatile’; a problem faced by nearly a third (30%) of self-employed buyers.

However, new data from Shawbrook’s Home A-Loan report suggests that this conventional system is not just outdated; it’s factually incorrect. Research indicates that self-employed individuals are often more financially resilient and reliable than those in traditional employment, yet they continue to be disproportionately excluded by rigid ‘one-size-fits-all’ lending criteria.

The myth of the ‘unstable’ income

The primary hurdle for self-employed borrowers is the mismatch between real-world financial behaviour and legacy credit modelling. Traditional lenders typically require three years of audited accounts, often averaging them to determine affordability. This approach fails to account for the strategic nuances of modern business, such as reinvesting profits for growth or the natural fluctuations of a scaling company.

Contrary to the ‘volatile’ label, Shawbrook’s findings highlight a cohort of borrowers who are highly attuned to their finances and are able to manage money efficiently. For example, more than half (51%) of borrowers employed full-time have missed a regular payment over the course of a year, compared to only 21% of those who are self-employed. 70% of full-time employees have also had to take out a form of unsecured debt to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, compared to only 48% of self-employed borrowers.

Because their livelihood depends on it, the self-employed often maintain higher savings buffers and demonstrate a sophisticated understanding of cash flow management. While a full-time employee might rely on a single point of failure (their employer), a freelancer often has a diversified client base – arguably making their income more secure in a shifting economy.

Compounding barriers to homeownership

Despite this inherent reliability, the barriers to entry remain disproportionately high. The challenges are threefold:

The deposit hurdle: Because they are viewed as higher risk, self-employed borrowers are often pushed toward lower-loan-to-value (LTV) products, necessitating significantly larger deposits.

Because they are viewed as higher risk, self-employed borrowers are often pushed toward lower-loan-to-value (LTV) products, necessitating significantly larger deposits. The affordability squeeze: Rising house prices hit this group harder because lenders may use conservative income assessments (such as taking the lowest profit year rather than the most recent), artificially lowering the borrower’s maximum loan amount.

Rising house prices hit this group harder because lenders may use conservative income assessments (such as taking the lowest profit year rather than the most recent), artificially lowering the borrower’s maximum loan amount. The administrative tax: The ‘paperwork penalty’ for the self-employed involves a level of scrutiny of factors such as tax year overviews and business bank statements, which traditional employees simply do not face.

Moving toward ‘common-sense’ lending

The gap between the self-employed reality and the lending industry’s perception is widening. As the gig economy expands and professional contracting becomes the norm for highly skilled sectors, the financial services industry must evolve.

A possible solution lies in a shift from automated rejection to manual underwriting. Instead of relying on rigid algorithms that penalise any deviation from a ‘standard’ payslip, modern lenders need to adopt a ‘common-sense’ approach. This involves reassessing outdated lending criteria to instead consider the holistic health of a business, understanding the sector-specific context of a borrower’s income, and recognising that a person who successfully manages their own business is often the most reliable borrower a bank could ask for.

The self-employed are a vital part of the economy. It is time the mortgage market stopped treating their entrepreneurial spirit as a risk factor and started recognising it as a mark of financial strength.