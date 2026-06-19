‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ – Lisa Martin on a 45-year career in financial services

When Lisa Martin (pictured) stepped onto the stage to collect the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Mortgage Awards 2025, she was not only being recognised for an outstanding 45-year career in financial services. She was also making history as the second woman to receive the accolade in the award’s 20-year history.

For Martin, however, the recognition is less about personal achievement and more about the industry she has helped shape over four decades. From advising on Right to Buy mortgages in Birmingham during the 1980s to becoming one of the most respected figures in intermediary distribution, her career has mirrored the transformation of the mortgage market itself.

Where it all began

Born to a father from Northern Ireland and a mother from Herefordshire, Martin grew up in Birmingham and left school at 16. University was never part of her plan. Instead, she entered the workplace directly, beginning her career as a cashier at TSB.

When promotion required employees to complete banking qualifications, Martin quickly realised that the formal study route was not where her strengths lay.

She recalls: “I needed to pass my banking exams to move forward, but the idea of going to college two evenings a week after a full day’s work, as an 18-year-old homeowner, did not appeal.

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“I did, however, return to professional qualifications at aged 40, though, which proved it is never too late to learn.”

A move to Coventry Building Society would prove pivotal. Working in an extremely busy branch in the centre of a large Birmingham council estate, Martin was introduced to the mortgage market at a time when homeownership was expanding rapidly through the Right to Buy scheme.

She says: “That was probably my first real insight into mortgages. I used to write four or five Right to Buy mortgages a day, but more importantly, the satisfaction of seeing what homeownership meant to people was immense.”

The experience sparked a career that would ultimately span every stage of mortgage distribution. Her first move into what would become the modern intermediary market came in 1988, when Coventry Building Society formed a partnership with Commercial Union.

An opportunity to manage the Commercial Union intermediary mortgage desk led Martin into distribution – a sector she would remain in for the next 37 years.

As lenders increasingly invested in specialist mortgage expertise, Martin moved into a field-based role covering a vast territory stretching from Chester to Northampton and across to East Anglia. Supporting direct sales teams, estate agents, directly authorised (DA) firms and appointed representatives (ARs), she developed a deep understanding of the relationships that underpin the mortgage market.

“I loved it,” she says.

Leadership opportunities soon followed. Martin progressed to managing a team of intermediary development consultants before taking responsibility for a national, centralised mortgage unit as operations manager. It was during this period that she met Jon Round, then head of partnerships at Norwich Union, latterly group financial services director at LSL plc.

She also faced one of the defining moments of her personal life: starting a family.

Looking back, Martin admits she approached the conversation with some apprehension. Attitudes towards working mothers were markedly different from those seen today, yet the support she received from Round left a lasting impression.

“He was genuinely delighted for me,” she says.

The next chapter of her career coincided with a period of rapid expansion in the intermediary sector. Following the merger of Norwich Union and PMS Mortgage Club in 2004, Martin met John Malone, the then mortgage industry godfather, and became part of a business that was soon generating around £40bn in annual mortgage completions.

She says: “It was incredibly busy but hugely motivating. My phone was never turned off. It was almost 24/7.”

More than a decade later, in 2015, she joined LSL Financial Services as development director (DA), bringing with her a wealth of experience and a reputation built on trust, integrity and professionalism.

Those values remain central to Martin’s approach today.

‘Coasting isn’t an option’

She describes herself as highly principled and believes strong relationships are built on honesty, transparency and mutual respect.

She says: “I’d be your biggest advocate and your greatest colleague if I’ve got your trust. That honesty comes from wanting to be true to myself and to help others.”

Her personal philosophy is neatly captured by a quotation she has long admired: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

It is a mindset that has shaped her career and continues to influence how she views professional success.

“The downside of me,” she adds with a smile, “is probably a frustration with lazy people who have that talent, because coasting isn’t an option.”

The evolution of the mortgage industry

Having witnessed the mortgage industry’s evolution first-hand, Martin has seen significant progress in areas far beyond lending practices.

When she entered the sector, senior leadership was overwhelmingly male and the industry operated largely as what she describes as an “all-boys’ club”. While change has not always come quickly, she believes the profession has become more inclusive, more accountable and more reflective of the customers it serves.

The Retail Distribution Review played an important role in raising standards around qualifications, governance and advice, while the continued growth of the intermediary sector has helped shape the modern market.

Perhaps most encouragingly, Martin pointed to seeing an increasing number of women progress into senior leadership positions throughout the industry.

Broader conversations around diversity, inclusion and wellbeing have also transformed the workplace. Initiatives such as the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) have encouraged greater openness around mental health, while organisations including the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) have helped firms better understand and reflect the communities they serve.

She says: “Representing and serving our customer community matters more than ever. It’s been both fascinating and valuable to learn about different communities and cultures.”

She also points to flexible working as one of the most significant cultural shifts of recent years, helping employees achieve a healthier balance between their professional and personal lives, and as a retention tool to retain talent.

Looking ahead

Martin believes technology will continue to transform the sector. She sees particular potential in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency with data-heavy and repetitive tasks, including compliance, operations and elements of customer service.

Yet despite the opportunities presented by technology, she remains convinced that human relationships will always sit at the heart of financial advice.

She says: “Customers need clear advice and a full understanding, whether they are considering a mortgage or protection. These are significant, long-term commitments.”

The future, she believes, also presents significant opportunities for advisers. Affordability challenges are reshaping the first-time buyer market, increasing reliance on parental support and making clear, comprehensive advice more important than ever.

At the same time, demographic trends are creating new areas of demand. As people live longer, many will require broader specialist financial support later in life, particularly those who are asset-rich but cash-poor.

Whether through specialist lending, later life advice, fintech innovation or AI-driven solutions, Martin sees considerable scope for the industry to evolve and grow.

For those building their own careers, her advice is straightforward: enjoy what you do, seek feedback, remain inquisitive and relevant through continuous learning and personal development.

After 45 years in the profession, it is a lesson she has learned through experience.

She adds: “I have had the privilege and fortune of working in a fabulous mortgage industry with many remarkable people, where collaboration, shared goals and friendships have come together.

“If you’re not happy in your role, it is time to evaluate your situation and identify the root cause of your dissatisfaction. Most importantly, do something about it. Often, if you are unhappy at work, you will be miserable at home too – and that can create more chaos at home.”

These are simple observations, but those that reflect the values that have defined Martin’s career: hard work, honesty, continuous improvement and a genuine commitment to people. Those qualities have earned her one of the industry’s highest honours and, perhaps more importantly, the respect of colleagues across the mortgage market.