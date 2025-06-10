user.first_name
Green

Eco Approach to acquire Propflo

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 10, 2025
Updated:
June 10, 2025
Energy performance certification and domestic retrofit leader Eco Approach has acquired artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Propflo.

The combination of Eco Approach and Propflo will allow them to “deliver one of the most advanced full end-to-end retrofit services on the market”.

This includes smart portfolio analytics, digital customer engagement, in-home energy assessments and installation delivery.

The partnership will strengthen their ability to meet growing demand while upholding industry standards in quality and compliance.

Eco Approach carries out over 10,000 home visits per month and offers services to top energy suppliers.

Propflo complements this with its AI-powered retrofit-as-a-service platform with GreenVal, HomeHub and PortfolioAudit.

Tom Harrington, CEO of Eco Approach, said: “We’ve seen Propflo grow over the years and what Luke, Daniel and the Propflo team have built is incredible. Myself and the entire team are excited to integrate the capabilities of Propflo into our services.

“With £250bn needed for retrofit by 2050 and tightening regulations, tech-enabled retrofit solutions will help us meet growing demand.”

Luke Loveridge, founder and CEO of Propflo, added: “Eco Approach has long been our preferred partner for certification and installations. This acquisition allows us to create an unmatched offering across portfolio analysis, digital engagement, certification, and quality retrofit for local authorities, housing associations, estate agents, lenders, mortgage advisers, and any other business interested in engaging their customers or employees in energy efficiency. I’m really looking forward to see[ing] the impact we’ll make with Tom and his team.”

Green

Govt timeline to improve PRS energy efficiency is ‘unrealistic’, NRLA warns

June 5, 2025

Green

Greater Manchester becomes first UK region to provide green home loans through community finance

June 4, 2025

Green

UK Finance calls on government to drive up demand for green home improvements

June 3, 2025

Green

Landlords could be missing out on green mortgage deals

May 29, 2025
