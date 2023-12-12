You are here: Home - News -

Propflo awarded £860k to develop retrofit-as-a-service proposition

  12/12/2023
Propflo awarded £860k to develop retrofit-as-a-service proposition
Propflo has secured £860,000 from Innovate UK to continue to develop its “advanced data-driven portfolio approach to net zero and scale its ‘Retrofit-as-a-Service’ solution for lenders, intermediaries and estate agents”.

The funding for Propflo is part of a £5m two-phase programme on Net Sero Heat that will run until March 2025. The focus of the project is to develop Propflo’s portfolio AI insights and link these to its retrofit one-stop shop GreenVal and engagement platform HomeHub.

The aim is for lenders, brokers and estate agents to have all retrofit resources and support in one place, so the process can be streamlined and joined-up.

A key aspect of the project will testing a model for brokers, with Habito the first mortgage broker to launch a retrofit tool, GreenVal. It will be its primary partner testing the end-to-end solutions.

Other partners include Action Net Zero, Propcert, Glow Green and Aico Homelink.

Luke Loveridge, founder and CEO, Propflo, said: “The UK’s £200bn retrofit challenge is a national priority; not only to meet our legally binding carbon targets and reduce energy bills, but to ensure our national energy security, improve health outcomes, and boost affordability in the housing market.

“This collaboration between innovative partners will elevate Propflo’s retrofit solution, making it the most sophisticated option for lenders, brokers, and agents.”

In May, Mortgage Solutions reported that  Propflo has been awarded its initial Innovate UK grant to work with lenders to help them adopt a “joined-up portfolio approach to energy efficient retrofitting”.

