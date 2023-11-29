You are here: Home - News -

Habito teams up with Propflo to release broker retrofit tool for homeowners

by:
  • 29/11/2023
Habito teams up with Propflo to release broker retrofit tool for homeowners
Digital mortgage broker Habito has partnered with Propflo to introduce GreenVal which aims to help homeowners make their properties more energy efficient.

GreenVal will be offered directly to existing Habito customers and provide an in-depth exploration of the benefits and costs associated with making a property more energy efficient.

It will also have a resilience rating which includes factors such as thermal comfort, air quality and financial stability, along with direct quotes from national suppliers for more “significant improvements”.

Customers can also explore alternative solutions like batteries, EV charge points and heat pumps, and DIY options available for direct purchase.

 

Tackling the retrofit challenge

William Rhind, VP mortgage advice and growth, Habito, said: “We know that rising mortgage costs and energy bills are having a real impact on people’s lives, and this partnership will enable us to help our customers to potentially reduce both.

“We were also recently featured in the TechCrunch Climate 100 that showcases UK tech companies who are at the forefront of climate action; this partnership with Propflo will enable us to continue making huge progress in one of the most important global challenges.”

Luke Loveridge, founder and CEO, Propflo, added: “Mortgage advisors and lenders are in a unique position to help people make their homes more energy efficient.

“Habito led the sector in becoming more digital, and is now becoming the clear leader in the sector to help tackle the ~£200bn retrofit challenge. I’m inspired by the team and look forward to working closely with them in future.”

