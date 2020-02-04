You are here: Home - Hub Page -

The BM Solutions buy-to-let hub is live

  • 04/02/2020
The BM Solutions buy-to-let hub is live
Welcome to the buy-to-let hub brought to you by BM Solutions.

 

This dedicated microsite includes guides, business tips and videos to help you access the buy-to-let market.

In association with Mortgage Solutions, BM Solutions brings you essential market intelligence and insight to help you and your clients understand and prosper in buy-to-let.

Our exclusive guide examines the key taxation and regulation changes that landlords will need to be aware of and how the lending market has responded.

While many people have been writing off the rental sector with the introduction of these changes, Phil Rickards, head of BM Solution, explains why it will still be around for some time to come.

Our video panel notes that landlords can all too often be left in the dark about developments in the sector and regular updates will help keep them engaged.

And it also highlights that landlords can be nervous about coming forward to remortgage, often unnecessarily fearing they may have been excluded by lending regulation changes.

 

All this and more can be found on the BM Solutions buy-to-let hub.

 

