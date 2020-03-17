Halifax Intermediaries plans proactive case updates for brokers

Halifax Intermediaries has plans to develop proactive case updates to cut down the amount of time a broker spends contacting the lender.

The initiative was revealed when Derek Burt, head of mortgage operations, Lloyds Banking Group and Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, spoke to Mortgage Solutions TV.

In the last of its three-part series on service, Burt and Wilson talked about the ways brokers could get in touch with Halifax Intermediaries.

Burt said he wanted brokers to have as many communication channels open to them as possible so they could choose how they wanted to speak to Halifax Intermediaries.

Being able to get their own case updates was the bank’s next focus.

Burt said: “Moving forward I’d like to see us do more with proactive updates. One of the demands we get every day is ‘give me an update on a case’. I’d like to provide [brokers] with some self-serve functionality.”

