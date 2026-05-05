Mansfield BS raises LTV on credit repair range

Mansfield Building Society has upped the maximum loan to value (LTV) for its credit repair range to 75%.

The range was previously only available to borrowers with equity of at least 30%.

Borrowers with adverse credit history can access the range, including those with active individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) and debt management plans (DMPs) from six months, as well as those with active county court judgments (CCJs) from 12 months and up to £6,000 in the last 36 months.

Applicants can also include discharged bankrupts and missed payments up to status five in the last 12 months on credit cards, phone plans and utilities.

Tom Denman-Molloy, head of sales, said the extension gives more opportunities for brokers and their clients.

He added: “Taking our credit repair criteria to 75% LTV will help more borrowers with complex credit at higher LTVs access our flexible approach to lending.

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“Not only can we accept a variety of adverse credit scenarios, we can also empower these borrowers by allowing them to consolidate debts or raise funds too…

“As well as being a can-do lender for complex cases, we’re also providing an efficient online experience, significantly reducing the burden for brokers.”