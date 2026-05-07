The Exeter enhances protection policies

UK health and life insurer The Exeter has increased the maximum benefit for its Income First protection policy to 65% of income, allowing members to protect a larger proportion of their earnings.

Jack Southcott, head of protection proposition, said the change – together with other updates – “reflect[s] our focus on continuously evolving our proposition to support our members when they need us most”.

The organisation also updated advice for members who have been on parental leave for fewer than 12 months and need to make a claim. They will have their earnings assessed as being prior to their leave. It also extended access to rehabilitation support for claimants, with the previous 24-month limit being removed to allow members to receive assistance for as long as they need it.

Southcott said the organisation has also reduced the evidence requirements for the fixed benefit option of the policy.

“Extending access to rehabilitation ensures members can rely on support that’s shaped around their recovery, whilst our fixed benefit option meets a real customer need, especially for those with fluctuating incomes. Ultimately, these changes are about delivering long-term value and strengthening the confidence advisers and members place in our Income First product,” he added.

Sponsored Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act Sponsored by BM Solutions

Increased improvements

The move follows other improvements made by the organisation.

In January, it announced it had improved its NHS cash benefit. Members who receive treatment through the NHS will get higher payments for in-patient stays, and The Exeter has introduced a new day-patient benefit for eligible day-case treatments. The insurer has also published clearer rules on how much can be claimed.

The Exeter rebranded itself from The Exeter Family Friendly Society in 2015, and expanded its offerings beyond traditional medical and income protection to include cash plan schemes.

The company entered the life insurance market in 2017 and launched its flagship health insurance product, Health+, in 2018.

The society will be 100 years old next year.