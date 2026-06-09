Former AMI chief Sinclair made non-exec director of LSL Financial Services

LSL Financial Services has announced the appointment of Robert Sinclair as a non-executive director.

Sinclair has more than 20 years of experience working in the mortgage and wider financial services sector, and was most recently chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), having worked for the organisation from 2012 until his retirement last year.

He helped to establish AMI as an independent organisation and led its operations across regulatory engagement, policy development, member services and media relations.

Sinclair has also held many non-executive positions within the mutual sector, including at Darlington Building Society and Buckinghamshire Building Society, where he served on a range of audit, risk, remuneration and nomination committees.

Sinclair (pictured) said: “LSL Financial Services works with some of the most significant brands and voices within the intermediary market. I am pleased to be joining the board at such an important time for our industry.

“Having spent many years working closely with intermediaries, lenders, regulators and policymakers, I look forward to bringing that experience to bear and supporting the continued growth and long-term development of the business.”

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Sinclair said the market was evolving and LSL Financial Services, along with its businesses, was “well-placed” to respond to changing regulatory expectations and customer needs while delivering the best outcomes for advisers and their customers.

Darrell Evans, chair at LSL Financial Services, said: “Robert brings extensive knowledge of the intermediary and mortgage market, together with 30 years of experience across governance, regulation and stakeholder engagement.

“His insight and understanding of our industry will be a valuable addition to the board as we continue to focus on delivering long-term sustainable growth and supporting advisers and customers across our firms and networks.”