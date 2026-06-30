Just Mortgages marks 10th anniversary of self-employed division

The milestone comes amid growing demand for self-employed advice models, with advisers increasingly seeking flexibility, progression and broader income opportunities.

It was originally created to give mortgage advisers the freedom to run their own business with the backing of an established national brokerage.

Just Mortgages said the division has grown steadily over the past decade and remains a key part of the firm’s long-term strategy. Plus, self-employed advisers now account for almost 75% of its adviser headcount, with future plans to expand the division to more than 1,000 advisers nationwide.

Since 2016, it has continued to invest in its self-employed proposition. Just Mortgages expanded its management team and improved the support available to advisers at every stage of their careers.

As well as day-to-day assistance with sales, marketing and compliance, advisers were able to access ongoing training and mentoring, as well as specialist qualifications in areas including equity release, commercial finance and business protection.

Carl Parker (pictured), national director of Just Mortgages’ self-employed division, said: “When the self-employed division launched, the aim was simple. We wanted to give advisers every opportunity to build successful businesses on their own terms while benefitting from the support and infrastructure of a national brand.

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“To grow from three advisers to where we are now is a fantastic achievement and reflects the strength of the proposition we have built. It reflects the quality and ambition of the advisers who have chosen to join us and grow their business with Just Mortgages.”

Through its business principal programme, advisers can recruit and manage their own teams while receiving bespoke leadership training, dedicated recruitment support and operational guidance from Just Mortgages.

Ben Allkins, head of mortgages and protection at Just Mortgages, said: “The needs of self-employed advisers have changed significantly over the last 10 years and we have worked hard to evolve our proposition alongside them.

“Whether someone is taking their first step into self-employment, looking to diversify their offering or aiming to transform their business through becoming a business principle, our focus is on providing the support, opportunities and expertise they need to succeed. We will continue to invest in the division and accelerate its growth in the years to come, with clear ambitions to surpass 1,000 advisers nationwide.”

Today, Just Mortgages has more than 650 advisers across its employed and self-employed divisions, making it one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages. The self-employed division remains central to its plans, with continued investment in recruitment, adviser development and business growth initiatives.

Earlier this month, its Northern self-employed management team saw the addition of Claire Jopson as area director.