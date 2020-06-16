HTB’s Charles McDowell to speak at The Buy to Let Online Forum

Charles McDowell, managing director of Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), has joined the line up of experts to host a presentation at The Buy to Let Online Forum on 8 July.

McDowell’s (pictured) session is called ‘Strategies for success: Maximising buy-to-let yield via specialist investments as a professional property investor’.

Paragon Bank managing director Richard Rowntree will give the opening address at the event. Expert speakers already signed up include Aldermore’s Matt McCullough who will be discussing what the future holds for landlords.

The Buy to Let Online Forum will take place on Wednesday 8th July. It is a web based conference and exhibition hosted within a secure, online environment within which attendees will be able to access video presentations and virtually visit sponsor stands directly from their own desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

Lenders available for brokers to engage with at the event include Aldermore, BM Solutions, HTB, Interbay, Kensington, Kent Reliance, and Paragon.

Registration can be completed for free at the event website.

