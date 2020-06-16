You are here: Home - News -

News

Lloyds calls borrowers at end of mortgage holidays to discuss next steps

by:
  • 16/06/2020
  • 0
Lloyds calls borrowers at end of mortgage holidays to discuss next steps
Lloyds Banking Group has begun contacting borrowers reaching the end of their mortgage holidays to discuss restarting payments.

Homeowners who are not able to reinstate their monthly commitments will be offered a number of options, including a further three month extension.

The bank is also contacting borrowers who have cancelled a direct debit to make sure they understand the consequences of stopping the mandate instead of asking for a break from their payments.

More than 1.8 million mortgage payment breaks have been issues by lenders, as of 28 May, the equivalent to one in six mortgages, according to the latest figures from UK Finance. Furthermore, borrowers who have already taken a payment freeze will be allowed to extend the arrangement for another three months. Those who have yet to apply for a mortgage holiday will be given until 31 October to apply.

Vim Maru, retail director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Our colleagues are working tirelessly to support customers as we all continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic. We want to be there for our customers when they need us and that’s why we’re proactively contacting anyone coming to the end of a payment holiday, to ensure they are fully supported, and understand the options available.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
flexible working
More than nine million workers furloughed

More than nine million jobs have been furloughed at a cost of £21bn, official government statistics reveal.

Close