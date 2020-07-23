You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenants flood Citizens Advice website searching for rent arrears advice

by:
  • 23/07/2020
  • 0
Tenants flood Citizens Advice website searching for rent arrears advice
Thousands of tenants are searching for help to deal with rent arrears on the Citizen’s advice website, the charity has revealed.

Between April and June Citizens Advice recorded almost 33,000 page views on its website page ‘dealing with rent arrears’, soaring by 330 per cent on the same period last year. Website views on its ‘Get help with renting costs’ rose by 62 per cent to 40,998.

The charity believes that many private renters will need financial support to pay back their rent arrears or risk losing their homes.

Protections against evictions, put in place by the government at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, will end in August, unlike financial support for mortgage borrowers who can take out payment holidays until the end of October.

Previous research by Citizens Advice revealed that 36 per cent of private sector renters have seen their income fall by 20 per cent or more – higher than the average of 26 per cent for all tenure types.

Dame Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “The dramatic jump in the need for advice on rent arrears should be a warning sign for the government that many people are deeply worried about the possibility of losing their home.

“Renters have been particularly vulnerable to the economic effects of Covid-19, yet protections for them run out sooner than many of the other measures to help people struggling, including those for mortgage payers.

“Many renters won’t be in a position to repay arrears built up due to coronavirus. Without help, they risk losing the roof over their head through no fault of their own.”

Banks are already bracing themselves for the risk that rental voids could be on the horizon when the government withdraws its job retention scheme at the end of October. Research carried out by BDRC BVA found that 1.7m renters expected to lose their jobs this year because of coronavirus.

Lenders are carrying out additional checks into landlords’ personal income and employment status to check that they have the means to cover rental voids should their tenants be unable to pay.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
YBS H1 gross mortgage lending drops 25 per cent to £3bn

Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) has reported its gross mortgage lending has dropped by 25 per cent from £4bn in H1...

Close