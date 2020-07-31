You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA wants further payment holidays reported on credit files

by:
  • 31/07/2020
  • 0
FCA wants further payment holidays reported on credit files
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering reporting future mortgage payment deferrals on a consumer’s credit file as normal, in a consultation about ongoing support for mortgage and credit consumers.

 

The regulator has launched a consultation and is seeking input on what can be done to help consumers who have already benefitted from the temporary pandemic-related measures but remain in financial difficulty once these end. 

It warned the decision to not report a worsening status on credit files could not continue indefinitely as the measure was to ensure consumers who were able to get back on track at the end of a deferral did not have a long-term negative impact on their credit score. 

However, to ensure consumers are treated fairly by future lenders it has asked firms for guidance on credit reporting and what can be done to help those affected by these “exceptional circumstances”. 

 

Alternative support  

The FCA has asked lenders for their input on whether any aspect of their current support should continue beyond 31 October and if not, what should take its place. 

In June and July, the regulator updated its guidance to say that as payment deferrals may not be the right solution after six months, lenders should consider reducing payments to a level borrowers could afford as well as potential further deferrals. 

It has also asked for respondents’ views on whether there is a case for further payment deferral, especially for borrowers whose terms end before the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme so they can have more certainty on their financial situation. 

This could help lenders make a more informed decision on a consumer’s circumstances so they can decide what extra support may be appropriate. 

The FCA also proposed that firms may need to focus on more sustainable forbearance options in the future. These could include typical options such as rescheduling, reducing or deferring payments of capital or interest, fees or charges or the repossession of their home or other security. 

 

Understanding consumers 

The FCA laid out potential areas for further guidance or rules, including the provision of support for consumers before they face payment difficulty.

And it has requested responses to understand the needs of vulnerable customers when temporary measures end and how to identify if different groups of customers needed different levels of help. 

It also asked if firms predicted any challenges arising from collecting necessary information from consumers to help them judge what forbearance would suit each circumstance. 

This will be to avoid poor outcomes and make sure firms have the capacity to deal with the volume of affected consumers. 

Firms have also been asked to consider what more can be done for the 15-30 per cent of consumers with multiple debts.

As they are more likely to be vulnerable, the FCA wants to explore how they can be dealt with holistically without referring them to debt advice to avoid the pressure on the debt advice sector. 

The deadline for responses is 7 August, with draft guidance for mortgages to be published in late August and the final guidance in early September. 

Draft guidance for consumer credit will be published mid-September and the final guidance at the end of September.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Return of Help to Buy and BTL searches show market settling – Firth

Unsurprisingly since March, Covid-19 has dominated brokers’ criteria searches. Initially, this was understandably focused on mortgage payment holidays, but as...

Close