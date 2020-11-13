Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 13/11/2020

The looming Help to Buy deadline topped the list of this week's biggest stories.

Elsewhere, there was positive news as Barclays added high loan to value (LTV) deals and HSBC signalled its intent to return to 90 per cent LTV, while Moneyfacts said mortgage choice has increased.

Also among the top stories this week was Connells potential takeover of Countrywide, and a warning that the gap between exchange and completion is growing.