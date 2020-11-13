Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 13/11/2020

Elsewhere, there was positive news as Barclays added high loan to value (LTV) deals and HSBC signalled its intent to return to 90 per cent LTV, while Moneyfacts said mortgage choice has increased.
Also among the top stories this week was Connells potential takeover of Countrywide, and a warning that the gap between exchange and completion is growing.
HSBC keen for 90 per cent LTV return but concerns remain for 95 per cent
Mortgage choice increases for first time since June – Moneyfacts
Advisers self-serving queries means lenders can stay at 90 per cent LTV lending longer – Duncombe
Connells mulls £82m Countrywide takeover and issues damning verdict on rival
Second lockdown may add to property market strain – Knight Frank
Gap between exchange and completion growing, warns L&G’s Kevin Roberts
Over a million potential homebuyers have adverse credit – research