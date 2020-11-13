You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 13/11/2020

  • 13/11/2020
The looming Help to Buy deadline topped the list of this week's biggest stories.

 

Elsewhere, there was positive news as Barclays added high loan to value (LTV) deals and HSBC signalled its intent to return to 90 per cent LTV, while Moneyfacts said mortgage choice has increased.

Also among the top stories this week was Connells potential takeover of Countrywide, and a warning that the gap between exchange and completion is growing.

 

Help to Buy application deadline closes on 15 December

 

Santander tightens self-employed evidence requirements

 

Barclays adds high LTV deals and cuts BTL rates

 

HSBC keen for 90 per cent LTV return but concerns remain for 95 per cent

 

Mortgage choice increases for first time since June – Moneyfacts

 

Advisers self-serving queries means lenders can stay at 90 per cent LTV lending longer – Duncombe

 

Connells mulls £82m Countrywide takeover and issues damning verdict on rival

 

Second lockdown may add to property market strain – Knight Frank

 

Gap between exchange and completion growing, warns L&G’s Kevin Roberts

 

 

Over a million potential homebuyers have adverse credit – research

 

Close