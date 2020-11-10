You are here: Home - News -

News

Advisers self-serving queries means lenders can stay at 90 per cent LTV lending longer – Duncombe

by:
  • 10/11/2020
  • 0
Advisers self-serving queries means lenders can stay at 90 per cent LTV lending longer – Duncombe
If brokers can self-service queries by using lender websites and other resources, lenders will be able to underwrite more cases and stay in higher loan to values (LTV) longer, Accord Mortgages has said.

 

Packaging cases right first time was mostly seen as a benefit to lenders, but there was now a realisation this could help brokers and borrowers benefit significantly, a panel discussed on Mortgage Solutions Television in association with Accord Mortgages.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord, highlighted the current situation.

He emphasised that spending an extra 20 mins packaging a case up, speaking to your business development manager (BDM), or waiting for the next item in the post to get everything up front can save hours or even days.

“And with service levels being as they are across the industry, saving that three or four hours later on is a better investment in time by spending 20 minutes up front,” Duncombe said.

He added that a lot of calls and traffic coming into the lender could probably be self-served which would save advisers time and create more capacity to underwrite cases.

“And if we really put it in simple terms, the less time we spend answering calls that can be self-serviced, we can stay out longer for example in 90 per cent LTV lending,” Duncombe concluded.

 

 

Forge relationships with BDMs

JLM Mortgage Services head of mortgage finance Sebastian Murphy agreed brokers should be “forging good relations with their BDMs and almost getting cases pre-agreed verbally before they submit”.

“This would without a doubt speed up the process but also stop them putting cases to lenders which have now changed criteria and won’t do that type of lending anymore,” he added.

Meanwhile, SimplyBiz head of strategic development Richard Merrett noted: “Where lenders can help is being as clear as they possibly can, not just in separate packaging guides but pointing out to a broker what is going to be needed in every single case.”

This could include radio buttons or warnings on submission to ensure advisers had included the most important documents.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage squeeze pushes up rents but London prices tumble – Zoopla

Rents in London have dropped by 5.2 per cent annually, but outside of the capital tenants are paying more, analysis...

Close