Duncombe promoted to MD of Accord

  • 20/11/2020
Jeremy Duncombe will step up to the role of managing director of Accord Mortgages in January, taking over from Charles Canning who will retire next year.

 

Duncombe (pictured) has spent three years at Accord as director of intermediary distribution and is currently the deputy chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

Reporting to chief commercial officer of Yorkshire Building Society (YBS), Duncombe will also lead mortgage distribution for the YBS brand to develop a consistent proposition across its direct and intermediary brands.

Dual pricing between YBS and Accord’s mortgages will be part of the proposition review, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Duncombe’s promotion follows the announcement that Charles Canning, chief customer officer at Yorkshire Building Society and managing director at Accord, will retire in February after 33 years at the society.

During his time at the society, Canning managed the integration of Chelsea Building Society and ran the YBS branch network.

Mike Regnier, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “2021 will be an exciting and challenging year across our society, so I am delighted that Jeremy will lead our Accord business as managing director as well as spearheading our approach to mortgage distribution across the society.

“It represents a brilliant opportunity to deliver an even stronger offering to our customers and members.

“At the same time we wish Charles a happy retirement after 33 years with the society. He has had an immeasurable impact on our business, and contributed so much to colleagues, members, brokers and customers alike.

“Charles has been a true champion of the customer, working tirelessly to improve our offering to the market and place customers at the centre of what we do.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

