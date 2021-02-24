You are here: Home - News -

News

Buyer demand and housing supply rise in January – Propertymark

by:
  • 24/02/2021
  • 0
Buyer demand and housing supply rise in January – Propertymark
Prospective buyers increased by 40 per cent in January along with an uptick in the availability of stock, according to the latest Propertymark Housing Report.

 

There was an average of 487 buyers per estate agent branch compared to 348 in December and annually, this was up 27 per cent from 382. 

The rise in demand coincided with an increase in the average number of 38 properties available per branch, up from 33 in December. Buyer demand still outstripped supply, however, with 13 house hunters for every property. 

The highest number of sales were also agreed for any January since 2007, standing at 10 over the month. Compared to December, this was up from an average of eight. 

More properties sold higher than their asking price too, accounting for nine per cent of sales in comparison to five per cent the month before. 

However, a majority of 62 per cent of properties sold for less than their asking price. 

There was no change in the proportion of properties sold to first-time buyers, which remained at 23 per cent in January. Furthermore, activity from home movers continued to encroach on new homeowners as in relation to last year, sales to first-time buyers decline by six per cent.  

Pressure on all parts of the property market continued to cause delays, evidenced by 26 per cent of transactions taking 17 weeks from the acceptance of an offer to the exchange of contracts. This was the highest proportion of properties recorded by Propertymark taking this long to complete. 

Mark Hayward, chief policy advisor of Propertymark, said: “The number of house hunters hitting the market in January shows the stamp duty cut has continued to encourage buyers. 

“Separately, a record number of transactions are taking nearly four months to complete, however, news today reveals the chancellor is preparing to extend the stamp duty holiday until June. 

 

Stamp duty rethink 

Hayward added: “We have continually lobbied government to rethink these timings and it is good news for the sector given how many sales would have fallen at the final hurdle as we approached the 31 March cliff edge.

“However, extending the holiday until June will create another cliff edge.  

We know from our own research that the majority of estate agents expect to see an increase in the number of failed sales if the stamp duty holiday ends at a cliff edge so we need government to consider a tapered end to the holiday so that buyers aren’t forced to pull out at the last minute and the property market can continue to thrive,” he said. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Smaller LTV bands are a good idea but complicated in practice – Marketwatch

The majority of borrowers can access a mortgage now 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) products have made a...

Close