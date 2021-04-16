Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 16/04/2021

Meanwhile say they expect interest rates to fall as demand for mortgages continues to rise and Hinckley & Rugby BS proved them right with a market-leading sub-one per cent discounted mortgage deal.
Interest rates set to fall to meet rebounding mortgage demand – BoE
Santander to disregard 2020-21 tax year for self-employed borrowers
Brokers are being made to pay for the sins of a distant cousin – Clifford
Skipton calls for fully-packaged 95 per cent cases as volumes mount
Halifax launching 95 per cent LTV deals next week and cutting rates
L&G Insurance appoints head of intermediary development from Sesame Bankhall
Virgin Money launches high LTV three-year fixes at two-year rates and broker exclusives
Only half of high-rise tower blocks have had dangerous ACM cladding fixed