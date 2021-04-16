You are here: Home - News -

News

Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 16/04/2021

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 16/04/2021
Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 16/04/2021
Santander's decision to allow borrowers to disregard 2020/2021 accounts was a welcome move this week, almost clinching the top spot despite it's late arrival this week.

 

Meanwhile say they expect interest rates to fall as demand for mortgages continues to rise and Hinckley & Rugby BS proved them right with a market-leading sub-one per cent discounted mortgage deal.

 

Interest rates set to fall to meet rebounding mortgage demand – BoE

 

Santander to disregard 2020-21 tax year for self-employed borrowers

 

Brokers are being made to pay for the sins of a distant cousin – Clifford

 

Skipton calls for fully-packaged 95 per cent cases as volumes mount

 

Hinckley and Rugby BS set to launch 0.99 per cent deal

 

Halifax launching 95 per cent LTV deals next week and cutting rates

 

L&G Insurance appoints head of intermediary development from Sesame Bankhall

 

Virgin Money launches high LTV three-year fixes at two-year rates and broker exclusives

 

Atom Bank relaunches 95 per cent LTVs

 

Only half of high-rise tower blocks have had dangerous ACM cladding fixed

Mortgage Solutions

