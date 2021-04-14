You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton calls for fully-packaged 95 per cent cases as volumes mount

by:
  • 14/04/2021
  • 0
Skipton calls for fully-packaged 95 per cent cases as volumes mount
Skipton Building Society has urged brokers to submit fully packaged cases for 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages as the mutual strives to maintain service levels while case volumes mount.

 

Brokers have been asked to make full use of all communication channels which includes web chat, eMortgages and the phone if they need case updates so the lender’s team can help as many brokers as possible.

In March, Skipton’s mortgage completions rose 43 per cent year on year as borrowers clamoured to benefit from the Stamp Duty holiday that has been extended from 31 March to 31 June.

And as the tax holiday drives up demand for homemovers, the return of 95 per cent LTV mortgages has reinvigorated the first-time buyer market.

Skipton relaunched 95 per cent deals on 22 March and has seen “strong demand” from the start, with a 164 per cent increase in DIPs and 64 per cent increase in telephone queries and web chats.

Alex Beavis (pictured), Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “Whilst we’re offering these deals to homemovers too, what’s great to see is that 84 per cent of all our demand is coming from first-time buyers; proof that 95 per cent lending supports a squeezed and underserved segment of aspirational homeowners who for the best part of a year have been locked out of the housing market.”

Despite seeing demand for mortgages soar, Skipton said it is pleased it has managed to maintain its nine-day application-to-offer turnaround time on new purchases.

Beavis added: “My plea to brokers is to retain patience with all lenders during these exceptionally busy times, and as always but especially with 95 per cent lending, try to package cases fully before submission to ensure the quickest time to offer possible.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Wales housing
Pepper and Landbay launch limited edition BTL products and higher LTVs

Pepper Money has launched the limited edition Pepper 60 buy to let mortgage for those with no county court judgements...

Close