You are here: Home - News -

News

Consumer confidence improves as inflation eases

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
Consumer confidence improves as inflation eases
UK consumer confidence improved two points in April, with optimism about personal finances for the coming year remaining stable.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index increased two points to -19 in April. Four measures were up and one stayed the same in comparison to last month’s announcement.

The index measuring changes in personal finances during the past year is up two points at -11; this is 10 points better than April 2023. The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months is unchanged at +2, which is 15 points higher than this time last year.

The measure for the general economic situation of the country during the past 12 months is up four points at -41; this is 14 points higher than in April 2023. Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased by two points to -21; this is 13 points better than April 2023.

The Major Purchase Index is up two points to -25; this is three points higher than this month last year.

The Savings Index has increased one point to +26 in April; this is seven points higher than this time last year.

 

‘Significantly better’ than last April

Joe Staton, GfK client strategy director, said: “Headline confidence edged forward in April to -19. There was a welcome repeat of the March +2 score for how consumers feel about their personal finances in the next 12 months. While the Overall Index Score remains negative, all of the underlying five measures this April are significantly better than they were last April.

“These improvements reflect the impact on household budgets of lower inflation and the anticipation of further tax cuts. However, we are a long way from the much firmer sentiment last seen in the period before Brexit, Covid and the conflict in Ukraine.

“There is a lot of ground to make up, and caution is needed in the face of continuing economic and fiscal challenges, and revised views on when the Bank of England might cut borrowing costs. But spring has arrived and maybe consumer confidence is, at last, slowly becoming brighter and heading in the right direction.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.