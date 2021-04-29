You are here: Home - News -

News

Cladding loan scheme should be abolished and paid for by industry and state, say MPs

by:
  • 29/04/2021
  • 0
Cladding loan scheme should be abolished and paid for by industry and state, say MPs
The government should get rid of the cladding loan scheme which requires leaseholders to pay for remediating buildings with unsafe aluminium composite material (ACM), MPs have recommended.

 

The cladding remediation report by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC) called for a Comprehensive Building Safety Fund to be set up, to cover the costs for all buildings, irrespective of height and tenure. 

The HCLGC said: “The government should abolish the loan scheme. We reiterate our call on the government to re-establish the principle that leaseholders should not pay anything towards the cost of remediating historical building safety defects.” 

It said the £5.1bn that had been made available to fix cladding so far was not enough and suggested the cost would be closer to £15m. 

 

Leaseholder burden 

The HCLGC said a lack of details around the length of the debt for leaseholders living in buildings under 18 metres high was “concerning”. 

Further, it was surprised that capping the loan at £50 a month was considered an affordable cost by the government. 

HCLGC said it was “disappointing” there was no information about how the loan scheme would be operated and questioned who would be liable for the debt. 

The committee suggested it was difficult to make a loan to a legal entity corresponding to a building but added: “lending to freeholders is also problematic, since freeholders cannot take out a separate loan if they have a charge on their interest in the building”. 

Concerns were also raised over the lack of progress in making building insurance costs reasonable for leaseholders while their buildings underwent remediation. 

The committee said: “The government has been engaging with the insurance industry for months, and all the while leaseholders are seeing their premiums skyrocket — yet another cost they are facing for a problem not of their making — or worse, living in uninsured buildings.  

“The time has come for the government to consider setting a deadline for the insurance industry to act. If that deadline is not met, the government should intervene to require industry to resolve the problem of eye-watering building insurance premiums.” 

Warnings were also made around the lack of financial support for leaseholders to address construction that would be required before cladding issues were fixed, and said that this could make tenants “hostage to the situation”. 

It suggested that although developers such as Persimmon had dedicated money to pay for cladding construction, the firm’s pre-tax profits would enable it to provide more money. 

However, it welcomed plans to introduce a developer levy and tax. 

 

Wider impacts and delays 

The report said there were only so many qualified professionals available to fix cladding issues, and warned the works could take between five and 15 years to complete. 

It claimed there was a lack of data on full scale and extent of remediation needed for buildings both below and above 18m high, including how long it would take and whether the industry had the capacity to carry out works. 

The government was asked to produce an assessment of the impact on the wider housing market as the committee said the EWS form did not do enough to address this.  

Additionally, it requested the Prudential Regulation Authority to evaluate the effect of fire safety remediation on banking capital ratios. 

The implication of the situation on leaseholder’s mental health was also raised in the report. 

The committee said it did not think the government was doing all it could and recommended the state to work with local authorities to give affected residents access to physical and mental health support. 

It was also suggested that the government publish monthly data on the number of buildings with non-ACM cladding and other serious fire safety defects awaiting remediation. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
HM Treasury consults on new housing developer tax

HM Treasury has launched a consultation on the design of a new tax on residential property developers.

Close