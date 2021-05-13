You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS increases LTIs for high LTVs and updates bonus policy

by:
  • 13/05/2021
  • 0
Coventry BS increases LTIs for high LTVs and updates bonus policy
Coventry Building Society has amended its income multiples for loan to values (LTVs) above 90 per cent to accept 4.49 times income instead of 4.

 

The changes will be effective from today and pipeline applications will be switched onto the new criteria. 

The mutual will also now accept annual bonuses of 50 per cent of the average two years’ bonus income, or 50 per cent of the most recent year’s annual bonus income, if the two-year amount is lower. 

Additionally, 50 per cent of regular bonus payments will be accepted for affordability assessments and three-month accounts must be provided to show a consistent level of earnings. 

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Increasing the income multiples and allowing more flexibility on bonuses will increase the options available to those clients who want to get onto the property ladder.  

“Building up a deposit for a mortgage is one of the bigger challenges facing buyers and this has been made all the more difficult with such strong market demand and rising property prices.”  

He added: “We’ve consistently supported the market at higher LTVs and these extra measures will help to broaden the choices for those with smaller deposits who are looking to buy now.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
house with a for sale sign outside
Supply-demand imbalance is fuelling house price rises – RICS

Chartered surveyors have witnessed house prices rise higher in April on limited sales listings, the monthly RICS Residential Survey has...

Close