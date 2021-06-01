You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle BS to be first lender to partner with Deposit Unlock initiative

by:
  • 01/06/2021
  • 0
Newcastle BS to be first lender to partner with Deposit Unlock initiative
Newcastle Building Society will be first lender to launch 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) new-build deals under Deposit Unlock, the insurance-backed mortgage scheme.

 

The new mortgage indemnity scheme was developed by the Home Builders Federation and insurance brokers Gallagher Re. The pair have teamed up with Newcastle Building Society to launch the scheme later this month.

Deposit Unlock allows borrowers to secure a new-build home with a purchase price of up to £330,000 with a deposit of five per cent. 

Participating housebuilders will pay the cost of insuring mortgages through a percentage of income from house sales.

Lenders will effectively only underwrite up to 60 per cent LTV.

Stuart Miller (pictured), customer director at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Key to our purpose as a regional building society is to help more people get on and up the property ladder especially those without access to the bank of mum and dad.

“Being the first lender to adopt the scheme means we’ll be providing new-build buyers with more options to access low-deposit mortgage products, and helping to address the pressing need for more homes to be built.”

The Home Builders Federation wants to encourage other lenders to join and plans to roll the initiative out on a national level. Until then it will be restricted to the North East of England.

Newcastle BS will release product details later this month.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Voting for The British Mortgage Awards to close on 4 June

The opportunity to nominate someone for this year’s British Mortgage Awards will end at 5pm on Friday 4 June.

Close