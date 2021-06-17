You are here: Home - News -

Paradigm Mortgages appoints former PMS exec as membership director

  • 17/06/2021
Paradigm Mortgages has hired PMS Mortgage Clubs’ former head of strategic partnerships, Richard Goppy (pictured), to the new role of membership director.

 

He will take on the role from 23 August and will oversee the membership of its 1,612 directly authorised firms. He will also lead recruitment of new firms to its membership.

Goppy joins from PMS Mortgage Club, where he worked for more than a decade. He was most recently head of strategic development for just under two years.

Prior to that he worked in a variety of senior roles at Abbey for Intermediaries, Lloyds TSB and Santander.

Paradigm Mortgage Services chief executive, Bob Hunt, said: “Paradigm is all about bringing on board highly-experienced individuals who understand the intermediary market and know exactly what makes advisory firms tick. Richard is firmly in this mould and, having been with PMS for the last decade, he has huge market knowledge and excellent relationships with advisers, lenders and providers.”

He added: “Richard’s consultative style and the respect he is clearly held in will certainly stand him in good stead at Paradigm and I know our member firms are getting an excellent advocate for them and their businesses.”

This is the latest appointment by the distributor who recently hired Santander for Intermediaries former national key account manager, Richard Howes, as mortgages director to succeed John Coffield.

Close