Newcastle Building Society launches First Homes mortgages

The products are amongst the first under the initiative which was launched last month. It offers first-time buyers a discount of at least 30 per cent on a new-build property’s market value.
Prices for properties must not exceed than £250,000 outside of London, or £420,000 in Greater London.
The mutual’s two-year fixed rate is available at 2.89 per cent while the five-year fixed rate is available at 2.99 per cent.
Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to launch our First Homes products, which will give brokers and their clients a competitive option on the pilot developments.
“By participating in First Homes, we’re delivering on our commitment to support first-time buyers, especially those without access to the bank of mum and dad. It’s one of several innovative initiatives we’re involved in to help low-deposit borrowers get on and up the property ladder.”