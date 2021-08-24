The Blood Bank to hold awareness event in September

The Blood Bank is holding an evening of food, drinks, music and dancing to raise awareness about blood donation.

The event, which is free to attend and called Bloodstock, will take place on 15 September at SAMA Bankside in London.

Positive Lending’s regional account manager David Pritchard, Valorem Partners founding director nick Wilcox and James Pritchard, sales director at Glenhawk, will be headlining, for DJ sets from 5pm until midnight.

The Blood bank was launched in May to promote and encourage blood donation in financial services.

It was instigated by OSB Group’s group distribution director Roger Morris, Buckinghamshire Building Society’s lending head Tim Vigeon and Mortgage Brain’s sales development manager Peter Harte.

The aim is to onboard around 30,000 new registrants by the end of 2022. According to the NHS around 400 new donors a day are needed to meet demand

To register for your place, follow this link.