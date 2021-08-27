Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/08/2021

This week, the news that two-thirds of first-time buyers use a second source of income to save up for a house deposit was the most popular amongst brokers.

AmTrust Mortgage & Credit’s business development director Patrick Bamford’s suggestion that a long-term government scheme of up to 20 years could give first-time buyers hope in the high-priced market was also one of the most read.

Keeping on top of product changes proved essential, as stories covering rate adjustments and launches were well received.