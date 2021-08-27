You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/08/2021

by:
  • 27/08/2021
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/08/2021
This week, the news that two-thirds of first-time buyers use a second source of income to save up for a house deposit was the most popular amongst brokers.

 

AmTrust Mortgage & Credit’s business development director Patrick Bamford’s suggestion that a long-term government scheme of up to 20 years could give first-time buyers hope in the high-priced market was also one of the most read.

Keeping on top of product changes proved essential, as stories covering rate adjustments and launches were well received.

Nearly two thirds of first-time buyers use second source of income to raise deposit

A 20-year government plan could give FTBs much-needed hope in a high-priced market – Bamford

Newcastle BS promotes national account manager

Santander extends sub-one per cent offering in mortgage refresh

Skipton BS releases 95 per cent LTVs with below average rates

Just Mortgages builds on Wales coverage with director appointments

Atom Bank targets non-advised sales as report reveals upbeat return to lending

HSBC introduces differential rates by borrower type

High Court sanctions restructuring plan for Amicus Finance

Barclays slashes rates by up to 0.25 per cent and brings out sub-one per cent deals

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Understanding digital marketing is a must for broker success – Just Mortgages

In today’s landscape, marketing is essential because it provides you with the opportunity to showcase what you have done, what...

Close