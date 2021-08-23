You are here: Home - News -

Newcastle BS promotes national account manager

by:
  • 23/08/2021
Newcastle Building Society has appointed Michelle Ash (pictured) as its national account manager, having worked at the mutual for over a year as a business development manager for the South West and Home Counties.

 

Prior to joining Newcastle Building Society she was a corporate key account manager at Metro Bank for just over a year and before that she was a business development manager (BDM) at Virgin Money for nearly four years.

She also worked at Peter Alan as a mortgage broker for three years and held roles at Principality Building Society and Bradford and Bingley.

Newcastle Building Society’s intermediary mortgages head Franco Di Pietro, who recently took over from John Truswell, said: “We’re delighted that Michelle has stepped up to become our new national account manager.

“She has a fantastic relationship with brokers across the UK and as she’s already done this role we knew that she was a perfect fit. We can’t wait to see how she really makes the role her own.”

The lender has made a number of changes to its offerings recently, including reducing rates in its high loan to value products and buy-to-let range, refreshing its product transfer range and re-entering the large loan market.

It has also launched a range of 95 per cent LTV products for the government’s First Homes scheme.

